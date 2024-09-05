Pagliarini's Clutch Knock Pushes Nuts Past Ports

September 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

In a California League North Division clash at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts edged out the Stockton Ports 4-3. The Nuts, now with a 70-56 record, showcased their resilience, scoring the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a clutch RBI single from 1B Charlie Pagliarini (1-for-3, RBI). The game featured strong pitching performances from both sides, but it was Modesto's bullpen that ultimately secured the win.

The pitching duel was intense throughout the game. Modesto's starting pitcher, RHP Anuery Lora, was solid if not spectacular, delivering six innings of two-run ball with five strikeouts, and earning his first win as a member of the Modesto Nuts. Despite a blown save opportunity by RHP German Fajardo in the seventh, it was reliever LHP Brayan Perez who emerged as the hero, securing the final out of the inning and pitched a scoreless 8th to give the Nuts an opportunity for the win at the plate. RHP Trevor Long then closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning to earn his first professional save of his career. On the other hand, Stockton's RHP Yuior Tur took the loss after allowing one earned run in 4.1 innings.

For Modesto, 2B Ricardo Cova and LF Tai Peete led the charge with multi-hit games and RBI's of their own. CF Carson Jones also added a pair of stolen bases to bring his season total to 37.

The series continues tomorrow evening as the Ports will start RHP Jose Dicochea, while the Nuts counter with RHP Ashton Izzi. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

