Quakes Enter Must-Win Mode After Loss

September 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide have pushed the Quakes to elimination, after Wednesday's 5-1 loss at LoanMart Field.

Now with four games to play in the regular season, the Quakes must beat the Rawhide in all four remaining games in order to qualify for the playoffs.

A four-run fourth put Visalia ahead to stay against Rancho reliever Cam Day, as the Rawhide took a 4-1 lead. A pair of walks, a pair of hits and two errors by Day (5-6) in the inning allowed three unearned runs in the frame.

Rancho's lone run came in the third, as Cameron Decker double home Elijah Hainline to make it 1-0 against Visalia starter Wilkin Paredes (6-5).

That hit by Decker would be Rancho's fifth and final hit of the game, as they went hitless over the final 6.2 innings.

Visalia reliever Braden Quinn earned his first pro save by tossing three scoreless innings to finish it off.

The Quakes (33-29, 63-63), now in need of four straight wins, will send Christian Zazueta (1-5) to the mound on Thursday, while Visalia will go with Adonys Perez (5-8). Game time is 6:30pm.

Thursday is our final Thirsty Thursday of the year, sponsored by Tam's Burgers, as fans can enjoy drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic drafts. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

