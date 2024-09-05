2025 Lake Elsinore Storm Schedule Set

September 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Before the final chapter of the 2024 season is written, the heroes have been named, and the victors immortally celebrated, the outline for the 2025 story is here. MiLB has announced the official schedule for the 2025 Lake Elsinore Storm.

Unlike the 2024 schedule, 2025 has far fewer games played in July (2024: 15 2025: 9) and far more played in April & August (2024: 20 2025: 28). Additionally, in 2024, the Storm faced the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliates (Rancho Cucamonga Quakes) at home 15 times and 30 times overall. In 2025, they will face that same organization just nine times at home and 24 times overall.

This has created a far more balanced home schedule, as they will play every team in the California League between six and 15 times at home. They will begin their season on the road in Rancho Cucamonga for a three-game series before their first home game on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Storm will celebrate Independence Day from Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd next season with home games against the Inland Empire 66ers.

Their final home game of the year will be just one day earlier than their final home game in 2024. The Storm will finish the regular season on the road against the Inland Empire 66ers for the second consecutive year.

Full Home Game Opponent Breakdown:

Inland Empire 66ers: 15 G

Modesto Nuts: 12 G

Visalia Rawhide: 12 G

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes: 9 G

Fresno Grizzlies: 6 G

Stockton Ports: 6 G

San Jose Giants: 6 G

