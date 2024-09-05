Deja Vu All Over Again in 4-3 Loss at Modesto

September 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - Game two of the last series of the season was eerily similar to game one, as the Ports could only put up one run at a time - primarily via productive outs - in a 4-3 loss to the Nuts on Wednesday night.

Davis Diaz was hit by the first pitch of the game for the second-straight night, and came in to score on an RBI groundout by Rodney Green Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Kyle Richardson was lights out in his first two innings of the night in just his third appearance for Stockton, but ran into some trouble in the third.

He allowed a two-out single up the middle to Ricardo Cova that tied the game at 1-1. Tai Peete put Modesto ahead 2-1 with an RBI double to left. Then Robinson's pick off attempt at second was wild and allowed Peete to advance to third. That errant throw was bobbled in center by Green Jr., which allowed Peete to score and make it 3-1 Modesto.

Stockton got a run back in the sixth when Tommy White singled home Diaz who doubled earlier in the inning to cut it to 3-2. But a fly out by Green Jr. and a ground out by Cameron Leary kept the Ports from continuing the rally. A bases-loaded walk for Diaz tied the game at 3-3, but strikeouts looking for Darlyn Montero and White left the bases loaded.

Yunior Tur was fantastic in relief for the Ports through four shutout innings of work, but allowed a pair of singles to start the bottom of the eighth before getting a line out to second. Derek Corro came in to relieve Tur and allowed an RBI single to Charlie Pagliarini that put Modesto ahead 4-3, before striking out the next two batters. Joseph Rodriguez drew a one-out walk in the ninth, but Pagliarini made a great defensively play to his right to take a hit away from Diaz to end the ballgame.

UP NEXT

RHP Jose Dicochea will start for Stockton against RHP Ashton Izzi for the Nuts. Season tickets, mini plans, and flex plans for 2025 will be on sale at a later date. For more information contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.