Black Oak Casino Resort Joins Stockton Ports as Newest Champion Partner

February 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are proud to announce Black Oak Casino Resort as the newest Champion Partner of the team, a five-year agreement running through the 2029 season. This partnership represents a significant investment in the Ports and the Stockton community, enhancing fan engagement and regional entertainment.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Black Oak Casino Resort will receive exclusive branding rights to Banner Island Ballpark's most popular hospitality area, now known as The Black Oak Back Porch. This includes extensive signage, marketing activations, and naming rights that will provide fans with a unique game-day experience.

Throughout the season, Black Oak Casino Resort will bring an exciting new energy to the ballpark with a variety of activations and promotions designed to engage fans and enhance the game-day experience. Attendees can look forward to special giveaways throughout their gameday experience, thrilling in-game entertainment, and memorable moments both on and off the field. The partnership will also extend beyond the stadium, with initiatives aimed at giving back to the community and creating a positive impact. Fans can expect even more excitement during select games, including spectacular firework shows and other exclusive surprises throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Black Oak Casino Resort as a Champion Partner of the Stockton Ports," said Stockton Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "Their commitment to entertainment and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to provide affordable family fun to the Stockton community. It has already been a pleasure working with the team at Black Oak Casino Resort to bring this partnership to life, and we look forward to activating its many exciting elements during the 2025 season and beyond."

Black Oak Casino Resort, a premier destination for gaming, hospitality, and entertainment, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to engage with the Stockton community in a meaningful way.

"We are incredibly proud to be a Champion Partner with the Stockton Ports," said Kevin Day, Tribal Chairman of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. "For years, people in the Central Valley and here in the foothills have enjoyed watching the Ports compete as the Single-A affiliate for the Athletics. As a franchise, their commitment to offering family-friendly entertainment options and giving back to the local community reflects our desire to do the same here in Tuolumne County, which is just one of the reasons why we are so excited about this partnership."

With this partnership, both the Stockton Ports and Black Oak Casino Resort reaffirm their dedication to enhancing the community experience and providing fans with exciting, high-quality entertainment.

For more information about Black Oak Casino Resort, visit www.blackoakcasino.com. To stay updated on all things Stockton Ports, visit stocktonports.com or call the front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 13, 2025

Black Oak Casino Resort Joins Stockton Ports as Newest Champion Partner - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.