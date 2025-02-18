Stockton Ports Unveil Exciting Lineup of Daily Promotions for 2025

February 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to unveil their Daily Promotions for the upcoming 2025 season, offering fans incredible deals and memorable ballpark experiences at Banner Island Ballpark.

Each day of the week will feature a special promotion, ensuring there's something for everyone-from affordable ticket deals to postgame fireworks and family-friendly activities.

Here's what fans can look forward to:

Tuesdays - Eight Buck Tuesdays

Enjoy an unbeatable deal with $8 Field Box Tickets, making it easier than ever to catch a Ports game!

Wednesdays - Silver Slugger Night

Presented by Pacific HomeCare Services, this promotion invites fans 55 and older to join in on the fun with exclusive perks.

Thursdays - Barks & Brews

Bring your furry friend for Bark in the Park and enjoy $1 beers while cheering on the Ports!

Fridays - Free-Bee Fridays

Fans can get their hands on exciting giveaways every Friday throughout the season. (Excludes July 18th)

Saturdays - Firework Saturdays

Nothing beats postgame fireworks lighting up the Stockton sky after an exciting Ports game!

Sundays - Copa Sunday & Family Fundays

Copa Sunday, presented by Verizon Wireless, celebrates Hispanic heritage with vibrant energy at the ballpark.

Family Fundays, presented by Amy L. Scriven DDS, allows kids to make lasting memories as they get to run the bases postgame!

With this exciting lineup of promotions, the Stockton Ports are making every game day an experience fans won't want to miss. Whether you're looking for affordable tickets, giveaways, family-friendly fun, or a great night out with friends, there's a promotion tailored just for you.

Individual tickets will be on sale at a later time. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit StocktonPorts.com or call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

