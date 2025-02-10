Stockton Ports Announce Exciting 2025 Promotional Schedule Packed with Giveaways, Fireworks, and Themed Nights

February 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to unveil their 2025 promotional schedule, featuring a robust lineup of exciting giveaways, fan-favorite theme nights, and spectacular fireworks shows. This season, Ports fans will enjoy an impressive array of giveaways presented by many of our valued sponsors, along with unforgettable experiences throughout the year at Banner Island Ballpark.

Giveaways Galore

Ports fans will have the opportunity to take home 13 incredible giveaway items throughout the 2025 season. Highlights include:

April 8 - Magnet Schedule (Presented by Lucas Business Systems)

April 11 - 20th Season Anniversary Replica Jersey (Presented by US Foods)

April 25 - Ports 90's Inspired Basketball Jersey (Presented by Valley Strong Credit Union)

May 16 - Splash Squish Pillow (Presented by San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services)

May 23 - Hockey Jersey (Presented by JB Heating & Air)

June 6 - Pickleball Paddle (Presented by San Joaquin General Hospital)

June 20 - Construction Splash Bobblehead (Presented by LiUNA Local 73)

July 19 - Copa Basketball Jersey (Presented by San Joaquin County Probation Department)

August 8th - Hawaiian Shirt (Presented by The Parks Group)

August 22 - Yacht Hat (Presented by Port of Stockton)

September 5 - Replica Jersey (Presented by California Urgent Care)

Themed Nights & Special Events

In addition to the giveaways, the Ports will host a variety of themed nights sure to bring excitement to the ballpark. Fan favorites such as Alumni Night (May 17), Star Wars Night (May 24), Christmas in July (July 25, presented by Prevail), and Bay Area Baseball Weekend (September 5-7) return, alongside new additions like Halfway to Halloween (April 26), Friends Night (August 9, presented by Families United), and Battle of the PTA's Night (August 22). The season will also feature awareness nights, including Autism Awareness Night (April 11), Pink Night (June 7, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center), and Mental Health Awareness Night (May 16, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare), highlighting important causes within the community.

Spectacular Fireworks Shows

No Ports season would be complete without dazzling post-game fireworks. Fans can look forward to 13 fireworks nights throughout the season, lighting up the Stockton sky every Saturday Night.

Get Your Tickets!

Individual game tickets for the 2025 season will be available at a later time. Season tickets, mini plans, and group sales are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit www.stocktonports.com, follow the team on social media for the latest updates on promotions, game schedules, and ticketing information, or call the front office at 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.