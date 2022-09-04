Storm Ride Free Passes in Route to Victory

Tonight, the Storm played their final regular season home game of 2022.

They started the game with two strong innings of work from newbie, Fernando Sanchez. He would get those six outs without allowing a hit or a walk. Matt Boswell would come in to relieve Sanchez in the third inning, creating a bullpen game of sorts, as they have had an influx of pitchers from the ACL & Fort Wayne Tin Caps.

In the bottom of the third, the Storm would record 2 outs before having six men reach base either by walk or HBP. This marathon would put them ahead 3-0. The Rawhide would then score three of their own in the fifth inning, tying the game on an RBI double from Juan Corniel.

The rest of the game would roll by quickly. Up until the 8th inning, the Storm had recorded just 1 hit despite scoring three runs. In the 8th, they would notch two hits including an RBI single from Juan Zabala, giving the Storm their second and final lead of the game. They would add on with a Kai Murphy groundout.

Justin Lopez, in his second career MiLB save attempt since converting from infield to pticher, would get an out of every variety. A groundout, Lineout, and strikeout would be how the final homestand of 2022 would conclude. The Storm will now face the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for the final homestand of the year before coming back home on September 15th for the first round of the playoffs.

