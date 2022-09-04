Menacing Fresno lineup makes Modesto miserable in 12-5 mashing

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (79-46, 38-21) beat the Modesto Nuts (61-64, 31-28) 12-5 Saturday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won 16 of their last 17 games with seven contests left in the regular season. The Grizzlies brought their Minor League best run differential to +224 and finished 9-3 in Saturday home affairs.

For the fourth straight night, Fresno's lineup logged double-digit runs and have registered 56 total runs in the five games. The Grizzlies offense tallied 12 runs on 13 hits, nine walks and one hit-by-pitch on Saturday. Nine of the 10 Fresno batters recorded a hit while eight of them notched at least one run. 11 of the 13 hits landed for singles with three batters etching multiple rips. Four different batters secured multiple RBI and runs while three starters drew two walks. The Grizzlies plated three runs in the fourth and fifth while accumulating four more in the seventh.

Juan Brito relished a game-high three hits while adding a walk to his line. Brito knocked in one run and scored twice. Thanks to the two runs, Brito joins the Grizzlies Top 10 in single-season runs, putting him ninth overall with 88. EJ Andrews Jr. drove in three runs on a pair of singles after coming in as a pinch-hitter. Andrews Jr. has eight RBI in the current series. Braxton Fulford and Ben Sems combined for five RBI in the bottom of the lineup. Fulford's three RBI are a career-high. This week's newcomers Sterlin Thompson and Jordan Beck roped a double and scored two runs apiece. Benny Montgomery provided two RBI and a stolen base in the victory.

Southpaw Felix Ramires (3-2) received the decision after an inning of work. He followed McCade Brown and Luis Amoroso, who pooled together four and two-thirds frames of three-run ball. The duo struck out six. Sergio Sanchez wrapped up his second save of the year after three and one-third scoreless innings.

The Nuts lineup managed five runs on nine hits, five walks and one hit-by-pitch. Tyler Locklear led the charge with a first inning RBI double and third frame solo shot. It was his third longball of the season. Harry Ford spanked RBI singles in the second and sixth innings while mustering one walk. Jonatan Clase swatted a homer in the sixth, his 12th dinger of 2022. Reliever Stefan Raeth (0-2) suffered the setback after allowing three runs. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow afternoon from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Juan Brito (3-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, CS)

- PH/RF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB)

- C Braxton Fulford (1-3, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 3B Tyler Locklear (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- CF Jonatan Clase (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- C Harry Ford (2-4, 2 RBI, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday September 4 Modesto Nuts (Home) Modesto LHP Brayan Perez (4-3, 3.49) vs. Fresno RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 4.61) 12:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Prior to tonight's game, a few Fresno Grizzlies were honored for their performances and contributions in 2022. RHP Jarrod Cande was named Community Relations Player of the Year. RHP Sergio Sanchez was awarded Pitcher of the Year. INF Adael Amador was named Offensive Player of the Year. OF Yanquiel Fernandez was awarded Most Valuable Player.

The Grizzlies had their leadoff batter reach base on a walk in five consecutive innings.

