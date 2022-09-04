Tough Sunday For Grizzlies In 12-0 Setback To Nuts

September 4, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA (Sunday, September 4) - The Fresno Grizzlies (79-47, 38-22) were ousted by the Modesto Nuts (62-64, 32-28) 12-0 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped just their second game over their last 18 contests, both coming on Sundays. The Grizzlies finished their final homestand with a 10-2 mark and went 46-20 overall at Chukchansi Park in the regular season. Fresno fell to 12-7 in day games (7-3 at home) and suffered their fourth shutout loss of the year.

The Grizzlies offense mustered three singles and one hit-by-pitch. Benny Montgomery, Jordan Beck and A.J. Lewis recorded the hits while Zach Kokoska was beaned by a pitch. Montgomery lengthened his hit streak to nine games and Lewis extended his hit span to eight contests. Fresno starter Jarrod Cande (4-5) agonized the defeat despite picking up career-highs in innings (6) and strikeouts (9). The righty allowed seven runs (four earned) and did not issue a walk.

The Nuts lineup whacked seven extra-base hits among their 14 total. Four of the seven extra-base hits left the yard. Tyler Locklear swatted two solo shots, one in the fifth and another in the seventh. Cole Young enjoyed his first Modesto homer, a solo bomb in the fifth. Former Rockies farmhand Walking Cabrera mashed his fourth tater of the season in the ninth. Lefty Brayan Perez (5-3) secured the decision after six shutout frames. Perez permitted three hits and punched out four. Three relievers followed Perez to conclude the contest. The Grizzlies travel to San Jose Tuesday to face the Giants for the final regular season series of 2022.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies) - RHP Jarrod Cande (6.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) - RF Jordan Beck (1-3) - 1B A.J. Lewis (1-3) - DH Benny Montgomery (1-4)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners) - 3B Tyler Locklear (3-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB) - SS Cole Young (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) - RF Walking Cabrera (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

On Deck: DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Tuesday September 6 San Jose Giants (Road)

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (2-0, 2.84) vs. San Jose LHP Seth Lonsway (9-2, 3.55) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies finished 14-16 against the Nuts in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.