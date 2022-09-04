Rawhide Take Down Storm in Extra Innings

September 4, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide snap an eight game losing streak by taking down the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-3 in extra innings. Ivan Melendez hit his third home run of the season to give the Rawhide a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

In the sixth, Samuel Zavala singled off Yaifer Perdomo to pick drive in the tying run. The game remained tied and the Rawhide played into extra innings for the 11th time this season.

With Kevin Graham placed on second to start the inning, Gary Mattis tripled off the left field wall for the lead. Mattis later scored off a wild pitch thrown by Lake Elsinore's Aaron Holiday. Enmanuel Acosta pitched a scoreless 10th inning and earned his second save of the season.

Tomorrow the Rawhide face the Storm at The Diamond for the series finale at 4:05 P.M.

