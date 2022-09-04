Quakes on Brink of Elimination

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers pushed the Quakes to the brink of elimination on Saturday night, taking an 8-4 win over Rancho at San Manuel Stadium.

Quakes' starter Maddux Bruns struggled early with his command, as the 66ers dropped a four-spot in the first inning and never looked back, moving to one win from clinching a playoff berth and keeping the Quakes out of the playoffs.

Bruns (0-3) walked four and gave up a hit, as he was unable to record an out, getting tagged for four runs on the evening.

Rancho immediately rallied the next inning, as a Yeiner Fernandez two-run single gave the Quakes some momentum against Inland Empire starter Jose Soriano.

After Griffin Lockwood-Powell reached on an error to put the tying runs in scoring position, Soriano was removed in favor of Connor Van Scoyoc, who struck out the next two hitters to keep Inland in front.

The teams would trade some runs before Inland exploded for three runs against Jerming Rosario in the fifth, taking an 8-3 lead.

The Quakes got a run back in the sixth, as Bubba Alleyne, who had two hits and two stolen bases, scored on an error to make it 8-4.

That's as close as Rancho would get, as Van Scoyoc (11-4) held them in check the remainder of the night.

Reliever Gabriel Hernandez worked the final two innings and allowed just a pair of walks.

Rancho pitching allowed a total of ten walks, with six of them coming in to score to provide the difference in Saturday's game.

The Quakes (30-29, 66-59) will send Peter Heubeck (0-1) to the mound on Sunday in the series-finale, as he'll take on lefty Joey Walsh (5-3) with game time set for 5:35pm.

The Quakes will return for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

