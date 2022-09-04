Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jarrod Cande and Nuts LHP Brayan Perez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Today's promotion:

9/4 (Sunday, September 4th)- Fan Appreciation Day, and Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 12:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Different prizes and events will be given to fans every half inning!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Promotion: Pre-Game Catch on the Field! Play catch on the field from 2:05pm - 2:35pm, on the right field line.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses & More!

EJ Andrews Jr: Current Series, 5-9 (.556), 2B, 8 RBI, 5 R, SB

Jordan Beck: Current Series. 5-18 (.278), HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 6 R, 6 BB

Juan Brito: Current Series, 8-20 (.400), 3 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, HBP

Yanquiel Fernandez: Current Series, 8-15 (.533), HR, 2B, 7 RBI, 3 R

Braxton Fulford: Current Series, 4-11 (.364), HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB

A.J. Lewis: Current Series, 5-11 (.455), HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, HBP

A.J. Lewis: Hit Streak, +7, 9-24 (.375), HR, 4 2B, 8 RBI, 4 R, 5 BB, HBP

Benny Montgomery: Current Series, 11-22 (.500), HR, 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, 10 R, 4 BB, 2 SB

Benny Montgomery: Hit Streak, +8, 16-35 (.457), HR, 3B, 6 2B, 10 RBI, 12 R, 5 BB, HBP, 3 SB

Sterlin Thompson: Current Series, 8-20 (.400), 3 2B, RBI, 6 R, 3 BB

Fresno has won 16 of their last 17 games with seven contests left in the regular season. The Grizzlies brought their Minor League best run differential to +224.

For the fourth straight game, Fresno's lineup logged double-digit runs and have registered 56 total runs in the five games.

Prior to yesterday's game, a few Fresno Grizzlies were honored for their performances and contributions in 2022. RHP Jarrod Cande was named Community Relations Player of the Year. RHP Sergio Sanchez was awarded Pitcher of the Year. INF Adael Amador was named Offensive Player of the Year. OF Yanquiel Fernandez was awarded Most Valuable Player.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the fifth and final regular season series between the clubs in 2022 and the third meeting in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

JUST KEEP WINNING: Fresno has won 16 of their last 17 games with seven contests left in the regular season. Their only setback came against Stockton in a 1-0 loss last Sunday.

THE CANDE MAN: Today's scheduled starter is righty Jarrod Cande, a 22-year old from Tampa, Florida. This is the 14th start and 18th appearance for Cande since he joined the Grizzlies on May 2. Cande was selected by the Rockies in the 17th round (500th overall pick) of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Florida Southern College (4-year private D-2 college). The righty was a two-way player in college, but has only pitched since turning professional. In his final season at Florida Southern College, Cande started eight games on the bump and appeared in the field nine times. He went 5-0 over 47.2 innings, striking out 39 batters. In 2020, Cande appeared in nine games as a hitter and four as a pitcher. As a hitter, he slashed .250/.368/.438 with one clout in 16 at-bats while as a pitcher, he made two starts and two relief appearances. Over 12.2 innings, Cande fanned 16 batters while recording a 6.39 ERA. Read more about Cande on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are first in all of Minor League Baseball with a +224 run differential (Myrtle Beach, +153) and first with 872 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 865). Fresno also rank second in all of Minor League Baseball with 119 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 135). The 119 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 1,211 hits (El Paso, 1,260), second with 268 doubles (El Paso, 274), second with a .373 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .380), tied for second with a .279 batting average, third with an .835 OPS, third with a .462 slugging percentage, third with 2,006 total bases, tied for third with 53 sacrifice flies and fourth with 765 RBI. Fresno has the fourth fewest amount of strikeouts (1,003) in all of Minor League Baseball and lead the California League in homers (153, +12).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked third at 82 walks after passing Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007). Up next is Jon Singleton (2016), who had 83 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 96 runs, which ties Tony Kemp (2017) for third in single-season runs. Up next is Felipe Crespo (1999), who had 98 runs in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 29 doubles, two shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs with 88. Up next are Gary Brown (2014) and A.J. Reed (2017), who recorded 89 runs in their respective years. Finally, Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks with 74. Up next are Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007), who recorded 78 walks in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now tied for first in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez picked up two RBI, giving him 108 RBI on the season. He ties Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with this honor. Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez powered his 33rd double of the year, putting him in a tie for sixth with Matt Downs (2009) for that feat. Up next are Pedro Feliz (2000) and Brett Pill (2010), who had 34 doubles in their respective seasons. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Fernandez has 235 total bases, five shy of joining the Top 10. Kyle Tucker (2018) recorded 240 total bases in his respective season.

GUERRERO IS GREAT: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero currently has 86 runs, one shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years. Guerrero currently has 24 doubles, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (18-16), Beige (14-4), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (25-20), Specialty Promo (2-3), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: This morning, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the second-half champions of the Northern Division, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Jordy Vargas (2-0, 2.84) vs. LHP Seth Lonsway (9-2, 3.55)

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Will Kempner (0-0, 4.50)

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

TBA vs. LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 0.00)

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Manuel Mercedes (2-6, 5.79)

Recent Transactions:

8/30: OF Sterlin Thompson: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Jordan Beck: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Yorvis Torrealba: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

8/30: IB/OF Cuba Bess: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

