Storm Offense Quieted Once Again, Lose 7 to 2

May 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Days after the Storm offense seemed to be completely unstoppable, they have managed just 7 hits in the last two games and have lost 3 of their last 4.

A combination of impressive pitching from the Inland Empire 66ers and multiple errors from Storm defenders, the Storm lost the game and the chance of winning the series in a 7-2 loss at the Diamond tonight.

Both starting pitchers once again produced well, Ryan Smith going 5 innings, striking out 8, and allowing just one run while Jesus Lugo went 4 innings, giving up just 2 runs, and striking out 6. As with last night, the trouble began when the Storm's starting pitcher stepped off the mound.

Jeferson Garcia would go just .1 innings, giving up 2 runs, and leaving the game with an injury. Jose Garcia would relieve him, however, he would not fair much better as he gave up 3 runs himself over 1.2 innings.

Meanwhile, the 66ers would once again use just 2 pitchers who would combine for 13 strikeouts while giving up just 5 hits and 2 earned runs.

Two positive notes from this game come from the Padres top prospects Robert Hassell lll and Joshua Mears. The latter would hit his first home run as a member of the Storm while the latter would collect his 11th RBI on a ringing double to right center field.

The Storm hope to keep off the series loss tomorrow night in Lake Elsinore at 6:35.

