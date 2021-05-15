Quakes Drop Third Straight to Modesto

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts plated seven runs in the first three innings to coast to their third straight victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, defeating Rancho by a final score of 8-2 in front of a sold-out crowd at LoanMart Field on Friday night.

Victor Labrada made his professional baseball debut for Modesto and did not disappoint. The 2019 international signing reached base four out of five times, scoring twice and driving in a pair as well.

Noelvi Marte scored in the first inning for the second night in a row via a two-out Robert Perez double off of Quakes starter Braydon Fisher. Fisher (0-1) allowed nine hits and seven runs in two and two-thirds innings of work, striking out four in the loss.

The Rancho Cucamonga bullpen was able to hold the Nuts at bay and give the offense a chance. Jacob Cantleberry and Carlos Alejo combined for two and one-third scoreless innings of work while Kendall Williams picked up the bulk of the work.

Williams, the 25th ranked prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system by MLB Pipeline, threw four innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout.

The Quakes' offense threatened with nine hits in the contest but was unable to piece together hits when they mattered. In total, the Quakes stranded 10 runners on base, six of which were in scoring position.

Wladimir Chalo was one of three Quakes with a multi-hit game, as he had a pair of doubles and drove home a run.

Taylor Dollard (1-0) tossed five innings, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts and was credited with the win.

Adolfo Ramirez (0-0) takes the mound for the Quakes (4-5) on Saturday while the Nuts (7-3) send Sam Carlson (0-0) as the Quakes try to break a three-game skid at LoanMart Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

