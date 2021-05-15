Big Innings Sink Ports in Loss to Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - The San Jose Giants pounded out 17 hits and scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined en route to a 14-3 win over the Ports at Banner Island Ballpark on Friday night in the fourth of a six game series.

The Giants' offense got started immediately, scoring single runs in the first and second innings on a sacrifice fly by Casey Schmitt and a solo home run off the bat of Abdiel Layer. After a Joshwan Wright RBI double in the bottom of the second got the Ports on the board, Layer left the yard again for his second solo shot of the day to give the Giants a 3-1 lead.

San Jose then broke it open in the fifth inning. Luis Matos greeted Ports reliever Jake Walkinshaw with a base hit to center field, and after a walk and an RBI single by Ricardo Genoves, Harrison Freed followed with the big swing of the day: a three-run blast to right field to put the Giants in front 7-1. San Jose would add another in the inning to extend their lead to 8-1.

The Ports answered back when the Giants walked in two runs to make it 8-3, but San Jose put the game out of reach in the sixth, striking for four more runs on four hits and two errors to take a 12-3 lead.

Jorge Labrador (2-0) got his second win of the series in relief of Giants starter Kyle Harrison, going 2 1/3 innings and giving up two runs (both earned) on one hit while striking out two. Stockton starter Dallas Woolfolk (0-1), who was added to the Ports roster on Friday, took the loss giving up a run on three hits in his lone inning.

The Ports will send left-hander Kumar Nambiar to the mound on Saturday evening when they continue this six game series with the Giants at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

