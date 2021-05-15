Grizzlies Walk-Off Rawhide 6-5 in 11 to Stay Undefeated at Home

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-3) provided two types of fireworks for their first Friday home game of the season. The fans enjoyed a 6-5 extra-inning walk-off by Ezequiel Tovar, then celebrated with a firework display. With the victory, the Grizzlies improved to 4-0 at home and guaranteed a series win over their Highway 99 rival, the Visalia Rawhide (1-9).

Both teams traded blows back and forth throughout the evening. A solo clout in the fifth frame by Ezequiel Tovar pushed the Grizzlies ahead 3-1. It was Tovar and Fresno's second longball of the 2021 campaign. The lead didn't hold up though as the Rawhide added a pair of runs in the eighth thanks to a Grizzlies' miscue. This led to free baseball for the squads. After swapping runs in the 10th, Visalia took a 5-4 lead into the bottom half of the 11th. The advantage was quickly erased. With runners at first and second, Tovar lined a shot down the left field line, sending both runners across the plate, providing Fresno the 6-5 comeback, walk-off dub.

Grizzlies starter Will Ethridge (0-1) did not factor in the decision after five innings of one-run ball. He fanned six (career-high) and did not issue a walk. Dugan Darnell hurled two sensational frames in relief, punching out three. Anderson Bido (2-0) relished the victory while Denson Hull (0-1) suffered the defeat.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, HBP)

- 3B Mateo Gil (3-5, 2B, R, SB)

- RHP Will Ethridge (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- RHP Dugan Darnell (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- SS Jose Curpa (2-5, 3B, R)

- CF Jorge Barrosa (2-6, 2B, R)

- C Lyle Lin (1-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 15 vs. Visalia Rawhide, Visalia RHP Deyni Olivero (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno LHP Breiling Eusebio (1-0, 2.70), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is THREE victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager

