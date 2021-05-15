Dollard Dominates in 8-2 Win

May 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Taylor Dollard racked up eight strikeouts in five innings of work to help the Modesto Nuts earn their third straight win against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes with an 8-2 decision Friday night at LoanMart Field.

Dollard (W, 1-0) struck out three of the first four hitters he faced. Dollard allowed his only run on back-to-back doubles in the third inning. In the fifth, Dollard surrendered a double and a single to put a pair of Quakes (4-5) in scoring position. Dollard came back and struck out the top two hitters in the Quakes lineup to take the Low-A West California League lead with 18 strikeouts in just nine innings of work this year. Dollard worked five innings and did not walk a batter.

For the third straight night, the Nuts (7-3) struck in the first. Robert Perez, Jr. doubled home a run off Quakes starter Braydon Fisher (L, 0-1). In the second inning, Brett Rodriguez connected on his first professional home run. In the third, Victor Labrada, in his Nuts debut, drove home two with a double. Labrada reached base four times and stole two bases in the win.

Cade Marlowe added an insurance run with a solo shot in the top of the sixth.

The Nuts are hunting their season best fourth straight win with the fifth game of the six-game series against the Quakes set for 6:30 pm on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.