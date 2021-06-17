Storm Makes It Two Straight over 66ers in San Bernardino

June 17, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm for the second consecutive night by a score of 6-2. Inland Empire (16-21) failed to tally a hit with a runner in scoring position for the second consecutive night as well going 0-for-10 on Wednesday after a 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

The Storm (19-19) took a lead in the top of the third but Sixers' starter Adam Seminaris limited the damage to just one run after allowing four hits in the frame; the lone tally scoring on Euribiel Angeles' RBI single. Seminaris did not figure in the decision going giving up just the run and four hits over four frames. The 66ers tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Jeremiah Jackson drilled a RBI double scoring D'Shawn Knowles all the way from first base making it 1-1. It was Jackson's second double of the night, his league-best 35th RBI and his tenth double of the season in his first game played since 6/11. The Sixers took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Jeremy Arocho singled and then stole second. After moving to third on groundout, Arocho scored on Gustavo Campero's shallow sac-fly to left. Arocho finished the game 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and his sixth stolen base of the season. Inland Empire did not score again. Sixers' reliever Julio Goff (3-2) gave up a double to Zack Mathis to open the fifth and walked Jordy Barley. Mathis moved to third on a fly ball for the first out. Jarryd Dale then hit a RBI ground ball to third that would have simply tied the game but Inland 3B Jose Bonilla threw the ball away allowing Barley to score all the way from first and moved Dale to third. He later scored on Brandon Valenzuela's sac fly for a 4-2 lead. The Storm tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth on RBI singles from Angeles and Dale for the 6-2 total. The Inland Empire/Lake Elsinore season series is now knotted at 4-4.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.