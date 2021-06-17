Buelvas Stars as Ports Snap Skid

FRESNO, Ca. - Brayan Buelvas hit two home runs and drove in five and the Ports used two big innings to take down the Fresno Grizzlies 11-6 on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

The Ports (14-24) loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the second when Buelvas connected off of Grizzlies' starter Anderson Amarista, sending a high fly ball over the 13-foot high wall in left field for a grand slam to give Stockton a 4-0 lead. The Ports added another in the top of the third on a T.J. Schofield-Sam sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

After Fresno (25-13) struck for a single run in the bottom of the third, Buelvas led off the top of the fourth with a line drive home run out of the ballpark and onto Kern St in left field to give the Ports a 6-1 lead.

Leading 6-2, the Ports put the game away with five more runs in the top of the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Gavin Jones and Robert Puason began the inning, and Jones came around to score on an error by Grizzlies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar on a ground ball by Buelvas to make it 7-2. Sahid Valenzuela pushed across another run for the Ports with an RBI groundout to first, and three batters later Junior Perez put the game out of reach with a bases loaded double to give Stockton an 11-2 lead.

Garrett Acton (2-0) got the win for the Ports, firing 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Daniel Martinez. Fresno starter Anderson Amarista (0-1) got the loss in his first start with the Grizzlies, allowing six runs (all earned) on seven hits in five innings.

With the series tied at one game a piece, the Ports will continue their six-game set in Fresno on Thursday at 6:50 pm at Chukchansi Park.

