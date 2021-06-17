Nuts Spoil Connor Phillips Quality Start

June 17, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - Connor Phillips worked a career-high seven innings, but the Modesto Nuts were unable to protect a five-run lead in a 6-5 loss to the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

Alberto Rodriguez put the Nuts (21-17) in front in the second inning when he lifted a three-run homer. Cade Marlowe added to the lead with a two-run homer in the third inning against Giants' (26-12) starter Ryan Murphy who allowed five runs on five hits in five innings of work.

Connor Phillips retired eight of the first nine batters he faced before having to work around a pair of walks in the third inning. Phillips gave up three runs in the eighth on an RBI fielder's choice and a two-run single but that was all the righty would allow. Phillips retired the last seven batters he faced and exited with the lead.

After the Nuts stranded five baserunners in the sixth and seventh innings, the Giants tied the game in the eighth on a wild pitch that scored two runs. With two runners in scoring position, Brayan Perez (L, 0-1) threw a pitch in the dirt that Ty Duvall allowed to bounce past him to the third base on-deck circle. Duvall could not find the ball and after Ricardo Genoves scored, Marco Luciano came all the way around from second base to score the tying run.

In the ninth, the Giants scored the winning run against Nolan Hoffman (L, 1-1). With runners on first and second, Luis Matos hit a groundball to third. Robert Perez threw to second for the fielder's choice but Amador Arias got tied up at second and fell down while Abdiel Layer scored from second on the play.

Brooks Crawford (W, 1-0) worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Clay Helvey (S, 5) worked a perfect ninth inning.

Game three of the six-game series between the Modesto Nuts and San Jose Giants is at 7:05 pm on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

