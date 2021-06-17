Rawhide Get 10th Win off 10 Runs

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide won their 10th game of the season. Blake Walston had 6.2 scoreless innings of work, the longest of his career, which earned him his second win of the season.

Jorge Barrosa put the Rawhide on the board in the third inning with his third home run this season. It was the first time they led this series and Rawhide would not relinquish the lead. Roman Ruiz drove in the second run of the game in the fifth to increase Visalia's lead to two.

Rawhide scored eight runs in the sixth to blow the game wide open. Danny Oriente started it off with an RBI single in his first game back off the Injured List. He scored when Ruiz was hit by a pitch with bases loaded. Barrosa singled for this third hit of the night and drove in Glenallen Hill Jr. for the fifth run of the game. Visalia continued the damage with five more runs. Neyfy Castillo drove in three with his ninth home run of the season.

The 10 run lead were more than enough for Rawhide pitching staff. Blake Walston struck eight hitters in his 6.2 scoreless innings and only walked two while giving up 3 hits. Only two runs for the Quakes came in the 9th when Harrison Francis hit two batters with bases loaded.

