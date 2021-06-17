Giants Overcome Five-Run Deficit to Win Fifth in a Row

The San Jose Giants extended their winning streak to a season-high tying five games with a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. The Giants rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the contest to post their largest comeback win of the year. San Jose (26-12) has now won the first two in the series against Modesto and claimed nine victories in their last ten games overall.

Trailing by five runs, the Giants began their comeback effort in the top of the fifth inning. Casey Schmitt started the frame with a single before Carter Williams doubled to put runners on second and third with none out. After Jimmy Glowenke lined out to short, Abdiel Layer drew a walk to load the bases. Jairo Pomares then brought home the first San Jose run of the evening with an RBI groundout before Luis Matos delivered a clutch two-out, two-RBI single to bring the Giants to within 5-3.

The deficit remained at two runs until San Jose rallied in the top of the eighth. A one-out double from Ricardo Genoves was followed by a Marco Luciano single to put runners on the corners. A passed ball then advanced Luciano, the potential tying run, to second base before Alex Canario struck out for the second out of the inning. Schmitt was up next and during his at-bat, Nuts reliever Brayan Perez uncorked a wild pitch to the backstop. Genoves scored easily on the play and when catcher Ty Duvall was unable to locate the ball immediately, Luciano raced around third and also came home to tie the game 5-5.

The Giants then took their first lead of the night with a single run in the top of the ninth. Layer began the rally with a one-out walk before Pomares singled to left putting runners on first and second. Matos followed with a fielder's choice grounder to third as Pomares was forced out at second, but Layer used aggressive baserunning to score on the play putting San Jose ahead by a 6-5 margin.

Brooks Crawford earned the win out of the Giants bullpen after tossing scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Crawford worked around a one-out triple in the bottom of the seventh to keep the deficit at two runs. Then after San Jose tied the game in the top of the eighth, Crawford kept Modesto off the board in the bottom of the frame.

Clay Helvey worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth recording a pair of strikeouts to collect his fifth save of the season.

GIANTS NOTES

Five-Game Winning Streak

The Giants have won five games in a row for the second time this season. During the current win streak, San Jose is averaging 7.6 runs per game. The Giants' last three wins have all come by one run. San Jose is now 7-1 on their current road trip (5-1 at Stockton, 2-0 at Modesto).

Hitting Leaders

Marco Luciano (2-for-3) and Casey Schmitt (2-for-4) each had multi-hit games while Luis Matos (1-for-5, 3 RBI) drove in three runs to lead the way offensively on Wednesday. Matos extended his hitting streak to 10 games - the longest by a Giants player this season. San Jose out-hit Modesto 8-7.

Murphy's Start

Ryan Murphy started on the mound for the Giants and pitched five innings with five runs (all earned) and five hits allowed. He walked two and struck out four during his 81-pitch outing. All five Nuts runs in the contest came on homers. Alberto Rodriguez hit a three-run home run off Murphy in the bottom of the second before Cade Marlowe connected for a two-run homer off the San Jose starter in the third. Murphy finished his night with back-to-back scoreless innings.

In The 'Pen

The bullpen trio of Jorge Labrador (1 IP, 2 BB, 3 SO), Brooks Crawford (2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) and Clay Helvey (1 IP, 2 SO) combined to throw four scoreless innings.

Williams Debuts

Outfielder Carter Williams made his San Jose Giants and professional debut on Wednesday. Williams, who was added to the roster at the start of the series, went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Williams signed with the San Francisco Giants as a non-drafted free agent last year out of North Carolina Central University.

First Place

San Jose's win combined with Fresno's loss on Wednesday moved the Giants (26-12) one game ahead of the Grizzlies (25-13) in the North Division standings. It marks the first time this season that San Jose has held sole possession of first place.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts play the third game of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

