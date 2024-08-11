Storm Jump out Early as Ports Drop Saturday Night Slugfest 14-10

In a high-scoring affair, the Lake Elsinore Storm outslugged the Stockton Ports 14-10, showcasing an explosive offense that overwhelmed Stockton's pitching staff.

Lake Elsinore took control early, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings, including a three-run homer by Jack Costello in the first and a two-run shot by Griffin Karpathios in the second. The Storm's 19-hit performance was highlighted by Costello's five RBIs, while Karpathios and Chase Valentine also contributed with home runs.

Stockton attempted to mount a comeback, scoring nine runs between the fourth and eighth innings, but ultimately fell short. Nick Kurtz and Lorenza Schwartz each homered, providing a spark for the Ports. Kurtz drove in two runs, while Robert Green added two more RBIs, yet Stockton's pitching woes and inability to contain Lake Elsinore's relentless offense proved too much to overcome.

Lake Elsinore's pitching staff did just enough to secure the win, with starter Alberto Mendez earning the victory despite allowing three runs over five innings. The bullpen had some shaky moments, especially during Stockton's six-run rally in the sixth and eighth innings, but Benjamin Qin managed to close the door, recording the save with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The victory improves Lake Elsinore's record to 55-50, while Stockton falls to 39-66 on the season. The series wraps up on Sunday as the Ports will look for their second win in the series with first pitch set for 6:05 pm.

