Quakes Drop Series-Finale on Sunday

August 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies got a strong pitching performance and got out of Sunday's series-finale at LoanMart Field with a 9-2 win over the Quakes.

Despite the loss, the Quakes took four of six in the series and eight of 12 on the home stand.

Albert Pacheco (5-4) dominated over six innings, allowing just a first-inning home run to Zyhir Hope (6). The left-hander struck out seven, walked just one and faced one over the minimum.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta (1-3) pitched well in defeat, as he had some tough luck behind him, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings.

The Grizzlies got two in the first, one in the third and then two in the fifth, seventh and ninth respectively, as they led Sunday's game throughout. Robert Calaz (1) and Luis Mendez (5) both hit two-run homers for the Grizzlies.

Hope finished with two of Rancho's three hits on Sunday.

Rancho (26-16, 56-50) will travel to Visalia on Tuesday, opening up a six-game series against the second-place Visalia Rawhide. The Quakes will start Sterling Patick (0-0) on the mound, while Visalia has yet to name a starter.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 20, to host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

