Tucker Goes Yard, but Grizzlies Overmatched by Meza, Quakes 8-2 Saturday

August 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (17-24, 55-51) were bested by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (26-15, 56-49) 8-2 Saturday night from LoanMart Field. The Grizzlies dropped the series to the Quakes, their fifth straight road set without emerging victorious, dating back to June 4-9 at Modesto. Fresno fell to 4-13 all-time at LoanMart Field and for the third consecutive year, cannot win more than two contests in Rancho Cucamonga. The Grizzlies second half road woes continued, plummeting to a 7-19 record (23-11 in the first half). The Grizzlies currently sit six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings.

The Quakes offense recorded eight runs on 12 hits, eight walks and one Grizzlies miscue. Rancho Cucamonga right fielder Jose Meza continued his torrid series with his best game yet. Meza powered a pair of wallops, his second time completing that feat this week. He launched a two-run homer in the second, following up with a solo shot in the fourth. He finished his unreal performance with a bases-clearing triple in a four-run fifth. Overall, Meza went 3-for-5 with a trio of extra base hits, six RBI and three runs scored. Over four games, Meza is 7-for-15 (.467 AVG/.500 OBP/1.467 SLG/1.967 OPS) with four clouts, one triple, one double, 11 RBI and six runs. Besides Meza, Victor Rodrigues swatted a big fly in the fourth, two batters after Meza's behemoth blast. Wilman Diaz supplied three hits and Carlos Rojas reached base safely three times, notching two runs.

The Grizzlies lineup tallied just two runs on eight hits with seven different starters picking up at least one knock. Tevin Tucker led the charge with a monster mash to left-center field in the top of the third. It was Tucker's third longball of the 2024 campaign. Jason Hinchman boasted a multi-hit contest, yielding a run from a Braylen Wimmer RBI single. Caleb Hobson found his way on with an early single and a late walk. Hobson, Hinchman and Tucker were the bottom three of the order. Andy Perez extended his hit streak to nine games.

Fresno righty Bryan Mena (0-1) suffered the setback after four innings of work. Mena was tagged for a quartet of runs (earned), on five hits and a career-high four walks, fanning a pair. He succumbed to three taters, the most by a Grizzlies pitcher this season. Justin Loer was roughed up with four runs in less than an inning of action. Jake Madden (1.1 IP), Yanzel Correa (1.0 IP) and Tyler Hoffman (1.0 IP) all tossed scoreless appearances. Correa, in his Grizzlies debut, slithered his way through a jam, seizing one strikeout. Hoffman punched out one batter and issued a double play. The five Fresno arms unfortunately tied a season-high with eight walks.

Rancho Cucamonga youngster Samuel Sanchez (18-years-old) hurled three frames of one-run ball. He gave way to Cam Day (4-3, Win), who wrapped up the final six innings with seven strikeouts. Both statistics tied career-highs, giving the Quakes a series victory.

The clubs conclude their six-game series tomorrow evening from LoanMart Field. Fresno returns home to Chukchansi Park for a two-week homestand starting Tuesday, August 13 against the Modesto Nuts. Tickets are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (2-4, R)

- RHP Tyler Hoffman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 Double Play)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- RF Jose Meza (3-5, 2 HR, 3B, 6 RBI, 3 R)

- C Victor Rodrigues (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 1B Carlos Rojas (1-3, 2 R, 2 BB)

On Deck:

Sunday, August 11, 2024 at 5:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (4-4, 3.94) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Christian Zazueta (1-2, 8.53)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies turned two double plays, both with the similar result (4-6-3).

