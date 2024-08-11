Nuts Use Big Blasts to Salvage Series Finale Against Visalia

August 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The Modesto Nuts emerged victorious with a 7-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide in an exciting contest at John Thurman Field on August 11. The Nuts' offensive attack was led by a powerful performance from DH Tai Peete, who blasted with a solo home run on his birthday (1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI), while CF Curtis Washington (1-for-3) also contributed with a two-run shot, his first HR of the season. C Junior Gonzalez also hit his first HR of the season, a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Visalia's attempts to keep pace were thwarted by a combination of solid pitching and timely defensive plays from the Nuts. The Rawhide struggled to overcome the deficit built by the Nuts. RHP Denny Larrondo took the loss for Visalia after allowing seven runs, while RHP Trevoe Long secured the win (the first of his professional career) for Modesto with a clean inning of relief.

The Nuts' pitching staff, led by RHP Tyler Gough, who threw four scoreless innings, played a pivotal role in maintaining their lead. Long, with a brief but effective appearance, and LHP's Bryan Perez and Jack White, who finished the game, helped close out the victory.

Defensively, the Nuts showcased their efficiency with key double plays (Modesto turned three twin-killings) and strategic fielding, while the Rawhide had some struggles, including a passed ball by C Adrian De Leon that allowed Peete to score Modesto's final run.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.