Fresno Top Rancho Cucamonga, 9-2

August 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (18-24, 56-51) bellowed past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (26-16, 56-50) 9-2 Sunday evening from LoanMart Field. The Grizzlies salvaged the final contest of the six-game series, giving them a happy bus ride home. Fresno's two wins in the series saw them plate nine runs both times, notching dominating performances all around. The Grizzlies improved to 5-13 all-time at LoanMart Field, dating back to 2022. Fresno currently sits six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 24 contests to play.

The Grizzlies offense recorded nine runs on nine hits and three walks. Fresno alternated scoring innings, plating at least one run in the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth. The Grizzlies also supplied six of their nine runs with two outs in a frame. Fresno's top four of the order scored eight of the nine runs, with the first three batters reaching base two or more times. Robert Calaz and Luis Mendez combined to go 4-for-8 with two homers, six RBI, five runs, one walk and one stolen base. Calaz crushed a two-run clout to left-center field, his first longball with the Grizzlies. The Rockies' #11 overall prospect's bomb left the yard at 109 MPH with a distance of 455 feet. Mendez's late two-run wallop was his fifth of the 2024 campaign.

Besides the duo above, Darius Perry and Felix Tena had monster games. Perry hammered an early ground-rule double, yielding Andy Perez. The 20-year-old Perez etched the first RBI of the night. Tena corralled two hits, his fourth time with a multi-knock game during the series Caleb Hobson found his way on twice, swiping his 33rd base in the process. Hobson (second) and Tevin Tucker (third) raced home on a Calaz sacrifice fly to center. It was Calaz's third and fourth RBI of the game.

The offensive outpouring was matched by southpaw Albert Pacheco (5-4, win). Pacheco dazzled for six innings, facing one over the minimum. He allowed a first inning solo shot to Zyhir Hope, who also drew a walk in the fourth. Hope was the only batter to reach against Pacheco, but was caught on a strike-em-out, throw-em-out at second for a double play. Pacheco punched out seven before exiting to three relievers. Konner Eaton, Hunter Mann and Cade Denton locked down the final three frames. Eaton permitted a double to Wilman Diaz, who sauntered home on a groundout.

Rancho Cucamonga righty Christian Zazueta (1-3, loss) was roughed up for three runs in four innings of action. Zazueta fanned seven and gave way to four arms. Pedro Santillan was the only Quakes bullpen member to put up a zero.

Fresno will enjoy an off day tomorrow before returning home to the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies begin a two-week homestand Tuesday night against the Modesto Nuts, followed by the Stockton Ports. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- DH Robert Calaz (2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

- 3B Luis Mendez (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- LF Zyhir Hope (2-3, HR, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- SS Wilman Diaz (1-4, 2B, R)

- RHP Pedro Santillan (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos (4-2, 3.76) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (4-6, 4.39)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Grizzlies swiped three bases in the victory.

Hunter Mann has not allowed a run in six straight outings (July 23-August 11), spanning nine innings (2 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 13 K) and has not permitted a hit in five straight games, lasting seven frames (1 BB, 1 HBP, 8 K).

