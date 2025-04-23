Rancho Pulls Away Late in Win over 66ers

April 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes earned their first win of the year over their division-rivals from San Bernardino on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a convincing 12-3 win over the 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

The Rancho offense broke open a one-run game with four in the eighth and then put it away with five in the ninth, as the Quakes moved their lead in the South Division back to four games over second-place Inland Empire.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Victor Rodrigues clubbed a game-tying homer, his first of the year, making it a 2-2 game.

In the seventh, Rancho took the lead for good with a run against Bridger Holmes (0-1), when Rodrigues doubled Eduardo Guerrero to third base. On the play, the ball got loose, allowing Guerrero to score to give the Quakes a 3-2 advantage.

Rancho poured it on with four in the eighth, then took advantage of sloppy Inland Empire pitching in the ninth, using three bases-loaded walks to build a 12-2 lead.

Rancho starter Aidan Foeller had a tough start, but recovered and battled to set a new career-high in strikeouts with 12 over five innings in the no-decision.

Alex Makarewich (2-0) snagged the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

Samuel Munoz drove in two runs and extended his personal hitting streak to a team-high eight straight games.

The Quakes (10-7) will send Sean Paul Linan (1-1) to the mound on Thursday at 5:15pm, as he takes on Inland Empire's Francis Texido (0-0) in game three of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 29th for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.