Quakes Tripped up Late on Road

April 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Rancho's bullpen had a tough time throwing strikes late, as the Quakes saw their two-game win streak come to an end with a 10-4 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Moments after tying the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth, Rancho watched Inland score six times in the last of the eighth to break the tie and pull away.

Rancho reliever Felix Cabrera (0-1) lost his command, as after giving up a one-out single, he walked four of the next five hitters. Cody Morse then came in out of the pen, and after walking the first batter he faced, surrendered a three-run triple to Raudy Rodriguez, as the Sixers made it 10-4.

Rancho battled back all night long, as the offense, which was held to just five hits all night, was helped from the first professional home run by Mike Sirota (1) in the fourth and the first homer of the year from Samuel Munoz (1).

Inland reliever Kyle Roche (1-0) blew the save in the eighth, but got the win thanks to his team's six-run rally.

The Quakes (9-7) still lead the South Division by three games and will look to get back on track on Wednesday morning, as Aidan Foeller (0-1) will take on Chris Clark (0-1) in a special 11:05am contest.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 29th for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2025

Quakes Tripped up Late on Road - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.