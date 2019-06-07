Storm Drop the Finale against Inland Empire

June 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





SAN BERNARDINO, CA - After a solo HR from Gabriel Arias in the top of the first gave the Storm an early lead on Thursday night, the worst hitting team in the California League, Inland Empire, produced season-highs in runs and hits for the second time in the series in a 10-2 victory over Lake Elsinore.

The Storm allowed 10 runs for the second time this season (5/3/19 at LAN) as the 66ers scored five in the first inning against starter Aaron Leasher, who was 3-0 in his previous four starts. The Angels' affiliate added one run in the third and four more in the fifth, pounding out 14 hits in their best offensive showing of 2019.

Olivier Basabe paced the Storm offensively, going 3-4 while driving in at least one run for the fifth consecutive game.

The Storm are five games back of the Dodgers' affiliate, Rancho Cucamonga, with 10 games to play, which includes five at home against Lancaster followed by a five-game series in Rancho to close out the first half.

Noteworthy:

Allen Cordoba/LF: Eight game hitting streak ends with an 0-5 night

Gabriel Arias/SS: Has hit in six straight, now how five home runs and 20 RBI on the season

Olivier Basabe/INF: 3-4 with one RBI, has seven RBIs in his last five games

Storm Team: The Storm have won 17 of their last 28 games and are currently five games out of first place with only 10 to play in the first half, with the final five games of the half at first place Rancho Cucamonga.

WP: Michael Santos (1-1)

LP: Aaron Leasher (3-5)

Save: None

HR: LE: Arias (5th, solo, T1) | IE: Zimmerman (4th, 2-run, B1), Gurwitz (2nd, 2-run, B5)

Time: 3:05

Att: 3,203

On Deck:

San Diego Padres reliever and former Storm, LHP Jose Castillo, will make a rehab start followed by scheduled starter, RHP Caleb Boushley, in Game One of a five-game series against Lancaster on Friday, June 7 at The Diamond. For the best available seats buy online at stormbaseball.com or call 951-245-4487. #TheLake

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.