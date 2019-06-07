Five 66ers Highlight Roster as 66ers Set to Host California League All-Star Game

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino, in conjunction with the California League, announced the 2019 All-Stars that will represent the circuit's North and South Divisions at the California League All-Star Game presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in San Bernardino on June 18th. Sixers Manager Ryan Barba and his Angels' minor league staff will helm the South Roster at San Manuel Stadium and he will have five members of his own club donning All-Star garb with pitchers Kyle Bradish, Oliver Ortega, Andrew Wantz, Jorge Tavarez and OF Torii Hunter Jr. all named to the roster.

Joining the 66ers on the South squad from Rancho Cucamonga (LA Dodgers) are: RHP Edwin Uceta, RHP Wills Montgomerie, LHP Logan Salow, C Connor Wong, INF Jeter Downs, INF Devin Mann and OF Donovan Casey. Lancaster (Colorado Rockies) will send LHP Ryan Rolison, INF Sean Bouchard, INF Luis Castro, INF Carlos Herrera, OF Casey Golden, OF Matt Hearn and OF Ramon Marcelino. Lake Elsinore (San Diego Padres) players named All-Stars are: RHP Eliot Ashbeck, RHP Ronald Bolaños, LHP MacKenzie Gore, RHP Evan Miller, C Luis Campusano, OF Robbie Podorsky, and INF Esteury Ruiz.

The North Division All-Stars will be managed by Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners) Coach Jose Umbria will have the following members of his regular season club: RHP Sam Delaplane, RHP Joey Gerber, RHP Ljay Newsome, RHP Kyle Wilcox, C Cal Raleigh, INF Connor Kopach, INF Joe Rizzo and OF Luis Liberato. The San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants) will be represented by: RHP Aaron Phillips, RHP Frank Rubio and OF Heliot Ramos. The Stockton Ports (Oakland A's) selected are: RHP Brady Feigl, RHP Jordan Mitchell, INF Nick Allen, INF Alfonso Rivas and OF Lazaro Armenteros. North Division first half Champion Visalia (Arizona Diamondbacks) is represented by: RHP Jeff Bain, RHP West Tunnell, C Renae Martinez, INF Jose Caballero, INF Jancarlos Cintron, INF Camden Duzenack, INF Yanqui Yoel and OF Mark Karaviotis.

"The entire 66ers organization would like to congratulate all the players that have been named to the Cal League All-Star Team and especially our own Inland Empire players," Sixers' General Manager Joe Hudson said. "We are so thankful to all our partners, especially the game's presenting sponsor San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Once again the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has chosen to support an event that the entire Inland Empire region can be proud of."

The California League All-Star Game presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will begin at 7:05 pm on June 18th but the festivities begin at 3:30 pm as gates will open for the All-Star Game Fanfest presented by Azusa Pacific University featuring games, autographs, music and more. A limited amount of Ken Griffey Jr. Bobbleheads will be distributed as fans enter the gates. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will then present the Cal League All-Star Home Run Derby where the pros will be paired with the top sluggers from local youth leagues to team up and take the title with the Cal League Hall of Fame induction ceremony featuring all-time great and Upland product Rollie Fingers on its heels. Following the All-Star Game itself, fans and All-Stars alike will be treated to a fireworks extravaganza.

Fans can learn more about the 2019 All-Star Game and purchase tickets at 66ers.com or call (909) 888-9922.

