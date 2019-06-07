Eight Rawhide Players Selected as All-Stars

VISALIA, CA - The California League announced today the rosters of the North and South Division All-Star teams for the 2019 California League All-Star Game, which will be played in San Bernardino on June 18th .

The Rawhide will send eight players to the All-Star Game this year: 1B Yoel Yanqui, SS Jancarlos Cintron, OF Mark Karaviotis, C Renae Martinez, INF Camden Duzenack, RHP Jeff Bain, RHP West Tunnell, and 2B Jose Caballero. All will travel to the San Manuel Stadium except Caballero who suffered a hand injury and will not be able to play. Duzenack was also invited to participate in the Home Run Derby. Visalia's coaching staff will manage and coach the North team since the Rawhide were the 2018 Northern Division Champions.

Yanqui has a .257 batting average and leads the Rawhide with doubles (14). Those 14 doubles are good enough for fourth place in the Cal League. Cintron is batting .270 on the season with 23 RBI. Karaviotis has a .297 batting average, which is the fourth-best in the League and best on the Rawhide. He also has the third-best on base percentage (.395) in the league. Karaviotis leads the Rawhide with 30 RBI. Martinez has six homeruns and 29 RBI this season. Duzenack leads the Rawhide in homeruns (8) and he is tenth in the league for homeruns. Caballero leads the league in stolen bases (28) and he has the second-most stolen bases in Minor League Baseball. Bain is 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA and he is tied for sixth in the league in strikeouts (61). Tunnell leads the league in saves (9) and has a 1.40 ERA in 19.1 innings.

This is Duzenack, Martinez, and Bain's second mid-season All-Star selection. In 2017, Duzenack was named as an All-Star for the Northwest League. Both Bain and Martinez were selected in 2018 as All-Star representatives for the Midwest League.

The Rawhide and Modesto Nuts have the most All-Star selections in the Northern Division with eight representatives. The Stockton Ports have five and San Jose Giants have three.

