Seven Quakes Named 2019 Mid-Season All Stars

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have had a tremendous first half of the regular season, as they own a five-game lead in the South Division with just ten games to go. It's no surprise that they're well-represented in this year's edition of the California League All-Star Game.

On Friday afternoon, the California League officially announced the players that will comprise the All-Star Teams from both the North and South Division, with seven Quakes getting the nod.

Starting for the South Division will be infielders Jeter Downs (SS) and Devin Mann (3B).

Downs, acquired by the Dodgers from the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason, is having a terrific year in his first in the Dodgers' system. The Miami, Florida native is batting .245 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 53 games.

Mann, in his first full professional season, leads the teams in RBIs with 40, which is second in the California League. The former Louisville Cardinal is batting .282 with ten homers in 54 games.

Other Quakes named to the South Division squad include Connor Wong (C), Donovan Casey (OF), Logan Salow (RP) and Wills Montgomerie (SP). Starting pitcher Edwin Uceta, who was recently promoted to Double-A Tulsa, was named to the team, but will not participate.

Wong, who appeared in last year's All-Star Game, is batting .224 on the year with 11 home runs (second in the league) and 27 RBIs over 46 games.

Casey is hitting .257 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and a career-best 13 stolen bases over his first 51 games.

In a team-high 21 relief appearances this year, Salow is 2-0 with a 1.91 ERA, with 54 strikeouts over 33 innings.

Montgomerie leads the team in wins with a 5-0 record and a dazzling 2.76 ERA with 61 punchouts over 10 games and 45.2 innings.

The 2019 California League All-Star Game will be played at San Manuel Stadium, the home of the Inland Empire 66ers, on Tuesday, June 18th. For ticket information, visit IE66ers.com.

