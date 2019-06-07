JetHawks Take Two of Three with Thursday Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Another stellar outing from a JetHawks starting pitcher buried the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (34-24) on Thursday night, as Lancaster (29-29) snatched the three-game series with a 9-3 win in the finale.

On Wednesday night, it was Garrett Schilling silencing the Rancho offense, but on Thursday evening, it was Antonio Santos' turn. Santos (2-3) notched the win, matching Schilling's six scoreless frames, with eight strikeouts and no free-passes.

Rancho's starter, Gerardo Carrillo (2-4) was saddled with the loss, as he continued to struggle with his command, issuing six walks over 2.2 innings. The 20-year old, right-hander surrendered six runs, with five of those runs of the earned variety.

The Lancaster offensive outpour was highlighted by a five-run top-of-the-third inning, where six straight straight hitters reached at one point and 10 total batters came to the plate. Ramon Marcelino and Matt Hearn led the third-inning charge with separate two-run doubles.

Fast forward to the top of the eighth with the score at 7-0, where Carlos Herrera struck again with his third home run of the series, making it a 9-0 lead for the JetHawks.

Devin Mann headlined Rancho's seven hits off the Lancaster bullpen following Santos' departure, hitting a two-run bomb in the eighth and racking up an RBI single in the ninth. The home run was number 10 on the season, while the RBI total climbed to 40.

With a Lake Elsinore Storm loss versus the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night, Rancho still maintains a five-game lead on both Lake Elsinore and Lancaster with 10 games remaining in the half.

On Friday, the Quakes will head to San Bernardino to commence their second-to-last series of the first half, taking on the Inland Empire 66ers for a five-game series. Rancho will send RHP Kevin Malisheski (0-0) to the mound for his first start as a member of the ball club. As for Inland Empire, RHP Andrew Wantz will make his sixth start of the 2019 campaign. First pitch from San Manuel Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 12th, the Quakes welcome the Lake Elsinore Storm to town for the final five games of first-half play. Terra Vista Animal Hospital presents Bark in the Ballpark at LoanMart Field, as all four-legged companions are welcomed at the friendly confines. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

