California League All-Star Rosters Announced

June 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) News Release





Oxnard, CA - The California League is proud to announce the 2019 All-Stars. Each roster is made up of 22 active players. The game will feature All-Stars from the North Division teams against the South Division in a 9-inning (max) game.

The 2019 California League All-Star Game will be played at San Manuel Stadium, the home of the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday, June 18. Gates open at 3:30 pm before the HR Derby at 5:00 pm and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 6:45 pm. First pitch for the game is scheduled at 7:00 pm.

Before the game, the Cal League will honor members of its fourth Hall of Fame Class. This year's inductees are: Rollie Fingers, Adrian Beltre, Harry "Bud" Heslet, and former Cal League President, Joe Gagliardi.

Managing the North team is Jose Umbria, the hitting coach for the Modesto Nuts. Umbria is in his ninth season in the Mariners Organization.

Managing for the South Division All-Stars is host team manager of the 66ers, Ryan Barba. Barba is in his second consecutive season as manager for the 66ers. Barba will have his entire 66ers coaching staff on hand to help. First base coach, Steve Hernandez, hitting coach, Derek Florko, pitching coach, Michael Wuertz, defensive coach, Todd Cunningham, and trainer Yusuke Takahashi will help the south avenge their 2018 loss to the north.

Highlighting the North team is Modesto Nuts third baseman, Joe Rizzo and Stockton Ports infielder, Nick Allen. Rizzo is second in the league in hits with 74 while Allen leads the league in doubles with 17. On the mound, Josh Green from the First Half Champions Visalia Rawhide and Modesto Nuts starter Ljay Newsome are tied for the league lead in wins with 5. Green also ranks third in ERA with a solid 2.35 mark and Newsome leads the league in strikeouts with 89. If the North has the lead, Jose Umbria might call on the league leader in saves from Visalia, West Tunnell.

For the South, Lancaster JetHawks outfielder, Matt Hearn leads the entire league in hitting with a .323 average to go with his 19 stolen bases. The South has power too. Seven all-stars rank in the top ten in home runs led by JetHawks first baseman, Luis Castro and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes catcher, Connor Wong. On the pitching side, Lake Elsinore Storm pitcher MacKenzie Gore will be one to watch. He leads the league in ERA at 1.13 and is second in strikeouts with 77. Evan Miller from Lake Elsinore and 66ers closer Jorge Tavarez hope to shut the door for the South. Miller is second in the league in saves with 8 and Tavarez has 42 strikeouts in only 29 innings.

Voting for the All Star Team consists of each team submitting 3 ballots with 1 ballot coming from the Field Manager. The complete roster is below.

About the Cal League: The California League was founded in 1941 by a combination of Major League and Pacific Coast League clubs. The League has 8 teams and plays a 140-game season starting in April with the regular season wrapping up on Labor Day. Over the years, the California League has produced 19 Hall of Famers, 19 MVP winners, 21 CY Young recipients, and has 35 Rookie of the Year awards. The California League has become the premier Class "A" League in Minor League Baseball. See today's Minor League stars on their way to becoming tomorrow's Major League legends taking the field for the Inland Empire 66ers, Lake Elsinore Storm, Lancaster JetHawks, Modesto Nuts, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, San Jose Giants, Stockton Ports and Visalia Rawhide.

# PITCHERS (9 active) B/T HT WT DOB BIRTHPLACE CALIFORNIA LEAGUE TEAM

30 Ashbeck, Elliot L/R 6'3'' 220 11/16/1993 Marshfield, WI Lake Elsinore Storm

Bolanos, Ronald*** R/R 6'3'' 220 8/23/1996 Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba Lake Elsinore Storm

39 Bradish, Kyle R/R 6'4'' 190 9/12/1996 Peoria, AZ Inland Empire 66ers

32 Gore, MacKenzie L/L 6'3'' 195 2/24/1999 Wilmington, NC Lake Elsinore Storm

15 Miller, Evan R/R 6'2'' 200 5/23/1995 LaPorte, IN Lake Elsinore Storm

41 Montgomeriie, Wills R/R 6'3'' 225 6/2/1985 Storrs, CT Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

26 Ortega, Oliver R/R 6'0'' 165 10/2/1996 Nagua, DR Inland Empire 66ers

14 Rolison, Ryan R/L 6'2'' 195 7/11/1997 Jackson, TN Lancaster JetHawks

49 Salow, Logan L/L 6'1'' 185 9/27/1994 Ashland, KY Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

2 Tavarez, Jorge R/R 5'10'' 150 8/4/1995 Loma de Cabrera, DR Inland Empire 66ers

Uceta, Edwin*** R/R 6'0'' 155 1/9/1998 Villa Los Almacigos, DR Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Wantz, Andrew*** R/R 6'4'' 235 10/13/1995 Holly Springs, NC Inland Empire 66ers

# CATCHERS (2 active) B/T HT WT DOB BIRTHPLACE CALIFORNIA LEAGUE TEAM

4 Campusano, Luis # R/R 6'0'' 215 9/29/1998 Augusta, GA Lake Elsinore Storm

33 Wong, Connor R/R 6'1'' 181 5/19/1996 Houston, TX Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

# INFIELDERS (6 active) B/T HT WT DOB BIRTHPLACE CALIFORNIA LEAGUE TEAM

7 Bouchard, Sean R/R 6'3'' 215 5/16/1996 San Diego, CA Lancaster JetHawks

41 Castro, Luis # R/R 6'1'' 187 9/19/1995 Caja Seca, Venezuela Lancaster JetHawks

15 Downs, Jeter # R/R 5'11'' 180 7/27/1998 San Andres, Columbia Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

36 Herrera, Carlos L/R 6'0'' 145 9/23/1996 Caracas, Venezuela Lancaster JetHawks

33 Mann, Devin # R/R 6'3'' 180 2/11/1997 Columbus, IN Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

12 Ruiz, Esteury # R/R 6'0'' 169 2/15/1999 Azua, DR Lake Elsinore Storm

# OUTFIELDERS (5 active) B/T HT WT DOB BIRTHPLACE CALIFORNIA LEAGUE TEAM

25 Casey, Donovan R/R 6'2'' 190 2/23/1996 Stratford, NJ Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

11 Golden, Casey # R/R 6'2'' 185 9/1/1994 Greensboro, NC Lancaster JetHawks

2 Hearn, Matt # L/R 5'9'' 165 2/29/1996 San Jose, CA Lancaster JetHawks

4 Hunter, Torii Jr. # R/R 6'2'' 180 6/7/1995 Pine Bluff, AR Inland Empire 66ers

25 Marcelino, Ramon # L/R 6'1'' 175 12/23/1996 La Romana, DR Lancaster JetHawks

Podorsky, Robbie*** R/R 5'8'' 170 1/27/1995 Baton Rouge, LA Lake Elsinore Storm

# COACHING STAFF CALIFORNIA LEAGUE TEAM

6 Barba, Ryan Manager Inland Empire 66ers

36 Cunningham, Todd Defensive Coach Inland Empire 66ers

7 Florko, Derek Hitting Coach Inland Empire 66ers

35 Hernandez, Steven Coach Inland Empire 66ers

Takahashi, Yusuke Athletic Trainer Inland Empire 66ers

48 Wuertz, Michael Pitching Coach Inland Empire 66ers

*** Will not participate due to injury or promotion

# In starting line-up

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.