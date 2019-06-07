JetHawks Take Rubber Game in Rancho

June 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An early five-run inning and a season-best outing from Antonio Santos helped the JetHawks to a 9-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in a rubber game at LoanMart Field Thursday night.

After scoring an unearned run in the first inning to take an early lead, the JetHawks (29-29) scored five runs in the third and chased Rancho starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-4) with two outs.

Todd Czinege started the scoring in the fifth with a RBI-double, and Ramon Marcelino followed with a two-run double. Matt Hearn drove home two runs with a double later in the inning to put the JetHawks up, 6-0.

Santos (2-3) did not allow a run over six innings and struck out a season-high eight batters. He allowed five hits and walked only one.

Sean Bouchard hit a solo home run in the fourth to give Lancastar a 7-0 lead. Carlos Herrera ended the scoring with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. He homered in each game of the series.

Devin Mann put the Quakes (34-24) on the board with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. He drove home another with a single in the ninth. Lancaster has not shut out an opponent yet this season.

The win brought the JetHawks into a second-place tie with Lake Elsinore. The clubs are five games behind Rancho Cucamonga for first place in the South Division with 10 games to play in the second half.

The JetHawks begin a five-game series in Lake Elsinore on Friday night at The Diamond. Lucas Gilbreath will start for the JetHawks opposite Caleb Boushley. First pitch is 7 p.m.

