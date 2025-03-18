Storm Drop Firebirds, 2-1

March 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds center Hayden Reid

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Alex Martin) Flint Firebirds center Hayden Reid(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Alex Martin)

FLINT - Sam McCue scored his 34th goal of the season and Nathan Day made 25 saves on 27 shots, but the Flint Firebirds couldn't solve Zachary Jovanovski and were defeated by the Guelph Storm, 2-1 on Tuesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds struck first five minutes into the game when Alex Kostov pulled the puck off the boards and sent it to Matthew Mania. Mania quickly passed the puck to Sam McCue, who whipped a one-timer from the right faceoff circle that flew into the corner of the net, putting the Birds up 1-0.

Guelph tied it up late in the first period. Noah Jenken kept the puck in the offensive zone with a pass to Wil McFadden from the blue line. McFadden sent it to an open Lev Katzin, who shot the puck over Nathan Day's outstretched glove and into the goal, pushing the score to 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, the Storm came out of the gates firing, scoring on their first shot of the third. Just 33 seconds in, Wil McFadden drove the puck across the blue line and snuck a shot through Day's pads and into the corner of the net, putting Guelph up 2-1.

Flint had chances in the third and outshot the Storm, 12-4 in the final frame, but could not get anything else through Jovanovski, who made 12 saves in the third and finished the game with 38 saves on 39 shots. The Firebirds dropped to 28-32-2-3 with the loss, and Guelph improved to 19-37-5-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Sam McCue has seven goals in the last four games and leads the team with 53 points and 34 goals... Guelph and Flint tied the season series 2-2-0-0... The Firebirds outshot the Storm 39-27...Flint's magic number to clinch a playoff spot remains one point.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds head out on the road to take on the Sarnia Sting on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.