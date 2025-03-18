Game Day, Game 65, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m.

March 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 65 - Firebirds vs Storm

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Sam McCue scored twice but the Firebirds could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit and were beaten by the Soo Greyhounds, 6-3 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

THE MAGIC NUMBER: Flint enters Tuesday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with four games remaining in the regular season. Flint's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is one. The Firebirds can clinch with a win, an overtime loss or a shootout loss in Tuesday's game against Guelph.

ON SPECIAL TEAMS: The Firebirds enter action on Tuesday night having killed off 22 consecutive penalties. The Birds are 29-for-30 on the penalty kill in their last 12 games and have risen their season-long PK percentage from 75.3%, which was the 17th-best in the OHL, to 78%, which is the 13th-best. Flint was not shorthanded at all during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Soo Greyhounds. It was the first time this season the Birds' opponent had zero power play opportunities.

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING: Sam McCue returned from an eight-game absence on March 8 against the Sarnia Sting and in the three games he has played since has managed six goals. McCue recorded a hat trick against Sarnia on March 8, added a goal on Wednesday in Owen Sound and potted two more on Saturday against the Soo Greyhounds. McCue leads the Firebirds with 32 goals and is tied with Kaden Pitre for the team lead with 52 points.

STORM SCUFFLING: Guelph enters Tuesday's game riding a 10-game losing streak and has not won since beating the Saginaw Spirit, 5-2 on February 22. The Storm have been eliminated from playoff contention and are tied with the Peterborough Petes for the fewest points in the OHL.

ODDS AND ENDS: Tuesday's game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, February 15 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather and travel conditions...Jimmy Lombardi potted his first career hat trick the last time the Firebirds played the Storm, a 5-3 win on February 28 in Guelph...Flint is 2-1-0-0 against Guelph this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will finish the regular season with three games in three nights over the weekend. It begins on Friday in Sarnia against the Sting. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.