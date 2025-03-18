Game Day - March 18th - GUE vs. FLNT

March 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Starting the week in Flint.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jake Karabela

Has 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games this season

Had 2 goals in his last game (March 16 vs. Erie)

Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds

Kaden Pitre

Has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 55 games this season

Has 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in his last 10 games

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Flint 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Flint 0-4-0-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Flint 13-7-0-0 Guelph 7-9-3-1

Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Flint Flint 5-4-0-0 Guelph 4-4-0-1

Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Guelph Flint 8-3-0-0 Guelph 3-5-3-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.