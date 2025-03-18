The BFD District at the Madhouse Opens on March 23rd

March 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs are launching The BFD Outdoor District at the Madhouse, as part of our Final Regular Season Fan Appreciation Game.

Starting Mar 23rd and for every home playoff game this spring, the Bulldogs will be hosting pre-game festivities prior to puck drop in The BFD Outdoor District, presented by Brimich Logistics.

BFD Outdoor District will include music, food and beverage and other fan activities (to be announced on a game-by-game basis).

For Sunday Mar 23rd we are extremely excited to announce Mayor Davis will be on hand to unveil new signage at the Madhouse.

BFD Outdoor District will be open as of 11:30am on Sunday, with a live performance from Canadian country music star, and anthem singer, Brett Kissel's tour opening artist Morgan Klaiber.

The Bulldogs Player's will make their entrance starting at 12pm.

Hot Country 93.9 will be on hand to help us officially open The BFD Outdoor District for the first time. Prizes and discounted food and beverage will be available.

Face Painting and other Outdoor Games for fans to enjoy!

Limited Space available to the first 500 fans, with a ticket to the game.

Dates and Timing for future Pre-Game Events to be announced.

