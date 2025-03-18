Rangers Win Streak Ends at Four, Fall in Low-Scoring Affair against Knights
March 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the London Knights on OA Appreciation Night at The Aud. The defeat also snapped a nine-game point streak for the Blueshirts, who now hold a 46-14-4-2 record with two games remaining in the regular season.
It was a chippy contest between the Midwest Division rivals, featuring seven penalties and two fights. Each period saw just one goal, with London striking first on the power play in the opening frame. Rangers captain Matthew Andonovski responded in the second, capitalizing on a man advantage with assists from Jakub Chromiak and Luca Romano to even the score. However, the Knights reclaimed the lead early in the third, netting the eventual game-winner just 4:29 into the period.
Andonovski's tally marked his second goal and fourth point against London in six meetings this season. The game was the final regular-season matchup between the two teams in the 2024-25 campaign.
Attendance: 7,279
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
LDN 1, KIT 0
14:45 Oliver Bonk (11) - Blake Montgomery - PPG
2nd Period
LDN 1, KIT 1
5:06 Matthew Andonovski (6) - Jakub Chromiak, Luca Romano - PPG
3rd Period
LDN 2, KIT 1
4:29 Sam O'Reilly (28) - Landon Sim, Jesse Nurmi - GWG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Austin Elliott (LDN - 26 saves)
Second Star: Andrew MacNiel (KIT)
Third Star: Sam O'Reilly (LDN - 1G)
The Numbers of the Game:
Shots: LDN 16, KIT 27
Power Play: LDN 1-3, KIT 1-4
FO%: LDN 35.4%, KIT 64.6%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 26/27 Saves, One goal against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 14/16 Saves, Two goals against
UP NEXT:
Up next, the Rangers will host their final regular season home game against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, March 21st, for the club's Billet/Fan Appreciation Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
