Storm Come Back from 4 Run Deficit for Second Straight Win

It was another magical night at The Diamond in the second straight night of fireworks at the ballpark.

The Storm began the night with a single from Yordy Barley followed by a Robert Hassell lll double that brought the speedy Barley across the plate. This would be the first of three hits from Hassell and one of four times he reached base. He would complete his night with 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 1 RBI, and one stolen base. He continues to impress in Lake Elsinore after being a top overall pick in 2020.

Inland Empire would respond with 5 unanswered runs through 6 innings, giving the 66ers a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 6th inning. The Storm would repeat what they did last night but this time in the bottom of the 6th when they scored 5 runs to take the lead by one run.

The offensive onslaught would begin with a walk by Hassell, a single by Euribiel Angeles, and another single by Matthew Acosta to load the bases. Jarryd Dale would then pop out for the 1st out of the inning. On the 3rd pitch of the next at bat from Carlos Luis, he would slam a single to second base that was too hot to handle. This would get two runs across the plate and force the 66ers into a pitching change.

Sean Guilbe would then draw a walk to reload the bases for Angel Solarte. Solarte, who has shown off plenty of heroics during this series would hit a double over the left fielder to clear the bases and give the Storm the lead.

The relievers would then finish the job in innings 7 through 9 as Duilio Ochoa, Michell Miliano, and Chase Walters would combine for 6 strikeouts, 0 hits, and 0 runs allowed.

With their win tonight, the Storm are now the leader in the South division and just one win away from .500.

They have a chance to get back to .500 tomorrow afternoon in the final game of the homestand on July 4th!

