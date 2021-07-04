Nuts in Seventh Heaven After 9-5 Win

Visalia, CA - Alberto Rodriguez homered in the first inning to help the Modesto Nuts to a 9-5 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at Recreation Park.

It is the Nuts (31-22) seventh straight win and sets up a chance for them to secure their first sweep of the season with the finale of their six-game series against the Rawhide (13-40) set for 1:00pm on Sunday afternoon.

The Nuts took the lead three hitters into the game when Alberto Rodriguez launched a three-run homer off starter Austin Pope (L, 0-7). Justin Lavey capped the four-run first inning with an RBI double. Victor Labrada added to the Nuts lead in the fourth inning with an RBI double. Labrada finished the game with two hits, two walks, and two runs scored.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs struck out three in the first inning before surrendering three runs on two doubles and two walks in the second frame. Casetta-Stubbs worked around two more walks in the third and had to leave the game in the fifth with two outs and two runners on. Robert Winslow (W, 1-3) came in and stranded both inherited runners in the fifth inning. Winslow worked 1.1 innings allowing just an infield hit and no runs.

Travis Kuhn worked two innings out of the bullpen. The righty stranded two runners in the seventh. In the eighth, the Rawhide cashed in a leadoff walk on S.P. Chen's RBI single. With two outs, the Rawhide had the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at first with their star slugger AJ Vukovich at the plate. On a wild pitch, Alexander Hernandez tried to score and was tagged out by a mile ending the threat in the eighth.

The Nuts added four runs in the ninth highlighted by Kennie Taylor's opposite field two-run homer.

Nolan Hoffman finished off the ninth for the Nuts.

Modesto goes for the sweep in the six-game series finale against the Rawhide on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.

