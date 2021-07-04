Quakes Rebound for Big Win on 4th

Fresno, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rebounded one night after dropping a heart-breaker, downing the Fresno Grizzlies by a final of 6-1, in front of more than 10,000 fans at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Hyun-Il Choi protected an early lead out of the bullpen, by giving the Quakes six scoreless relief innings, helping Rancho to end their four-game skid against the Grizzlies.

Offensively, Eddys Leonard had four hits and Wladimir Chalo chipped in with a season-best three knocks, as the Quakes rapped 14 total hits in the win.

Sam McWilliams had a pair of hits and drove in the go-ahead runs in the third, snapping a 1-1 tie with a two-run double to make it 3-1 against Sam Weatherly (2-5).

Quakes' starter Jimmy Lewis gave the Quakes a career-high three innings and handed a 4-1 lead to Choi (5-3), who gave up a pair of infield hits and faced just one over the minimum in earning his second win of the series.

The Quakes (26-27) reclaim first place in the South Division, thanks to Lake Elsinore's loss on Sunday. Rancho will take an off-day on Monday, then return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 6th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a six-game home stand. Tuesday will be Temblores Tuesday, but the week will be loaded with promotions, as Friday is Smile Generation Will Smith Bobblehead Giveaway to 1500 fans and Saturday is Massage Envy Fireworks Night! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

