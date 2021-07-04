Ports Succumb to Big Innings in Loss to Giants

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Giants hit four home runs and scored four times in the first and fourth innings as the Ports fell to San Jose by the final of 9-0 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

San Jose (36-17) got started on the very first pitch of the ballgame when Carter Williams hit a solo home run off Ports' starter Grant Judkins to put the Giants on top 1-0. The Giants added three more in the frame on home runs by Marco Luciano (2-run) and Alex Canario (solo) to take a 4-0 lead.

The Giants blew the game open in the top of the fourth inning. With two on and one out, San Jose second baseman Jimmy Glowenke doubled to left-center to drive home a run, making it 5-0. Williams then followed with a three run home run onto the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field to give San Jose an 8-0 lead.

The offensive production was more than enough support for Giants' starter Ryan Murphy (2-1) who fired seven shutout innings allowing just one hit and a career-high 12 strikeouts. Murphy gave up his first hit, a single by Joshwan Wright, with two outs in the seventh inning.

Judkins (0-3) took the loss for the Ports, allowing eight runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Pedro Santos and Dallas Woolfolk combined to allow just one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Ports and Giants will conclude their six game series on Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark, first pitch at 6:30 pm, with fireworks following the contest. Limited tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

