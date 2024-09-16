Storjohann Returns to Dragons

September 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons brought back another familiar face today, singing Alex Storjohann for the 2024-25 season.

The Anthem, AZ native will return for his fourth season with the River Dragons after tying for the team lead in playoff scoring with four goals and nine points in five games. In the regular season Storjohann scored 24 goals and added 30 assists for 54 points in 55 games.

"I am very excited to return to Columbus for another season," said Storjohann. "I take so much pride in being a part of this community. I am looking forward to seeing the fans and starting another journey in pursuit of the Commissioner's Cup."

The 28-year-old Storjohann hit his 100th Pro/FPHL game and 100th Pro/FPHL point last season. Entering this year he has 57-77-134 in 122 Pro/FPHL games.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

