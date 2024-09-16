2024-25 River Dragons Theme Nights Set
September 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
The River Dragons have announced their 2024-25 Promotional Schedule! This season is filled with 20 theme nights including four specialty jerseys and fun giveaways!
Opening Weekend- November 1 & 2
Free Pepsi Poster Schedule for the first 4,000 fans!
Education Night- Saturday, November 16
Hockey Fights Cancer Night- Saturday, November 23
Scorch and Torch's Birthday- Friday, December 13
Ugly Sweater Night & Teddy Bear Toss- Saturday, December 14
Ladies Night- Friday, December 27
Youth Sports Night- Friday, January 10
Whiteout Night- Saturday, January 11
Boots and Buckets- Friday, January 24
Hometown Heroes Night- Saturday, January 25
Military Night- Saturday, February 8
Date Night- Friday, February 14
Non-Profit Night- Saturday, February 15
Sensory Safe Night- Friday, February 21
Legends Night- Saturday, March 15
College Night- Friday, March 28
Faith and Family Night- Saturday, March 29
Ink the Rink- Friday, April 11
Fan Appreciation Night- Saturday, April 12
Our Family 4 Pack Nights are BACK! This ticket deal includes 4 upper level tickets along with 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Popcorns, 4 Pepsi drinks and 4 Chick-fil-A coupons for JUST $40!
Single Game Tickets for the 2024-25 River Dragons Season will go on sale Monday, October 21 at 10 AM.
Season tickets are still available for purchase! For each season ticket purchased, fans will receive a FREE, exclusive River Dragons hat along with more Inside Edge perks! Call or come to the Executive Office for more information!
