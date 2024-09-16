Daae Returns for 2024

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the return of Austin Daae to the club for the 2024-25 season.

Daae, 31, returns for his fifth season in a River Dragons uniform and 11th season of pro overall. Last year the Estevan, SK native tied for the team lead in playoff scoring with four goals, five assists and nine points while reaching milestones such as his 450th professional game, 450th professional point and 300th FPHL point. Daae was fourth in regular season scoring on the River Dragons with 22-45-67.

The 6-0, 181-pound forward also served as one of the team's alternate captains once again last season.

For his career, Daae has played 466 games, 291 of those in the FPHL. He has scored 183 goals to go with 273 assists for 456 points. Daae was also part of the River Dragons Ignite Cup championship team in 2021.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

