Jim Cerny Named Voice of the Venom

September 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







[Newburgh, NY] - Hudson Valley's first professional hockey team, The Hudson Valley Venom, are thrilled to announce that veteran broadcaster Jim Cerny has been named the official Voice of the Venom. Cerny, who brings three decades of professional hockey experience, will serve as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the team's inaugural season. In addition to his broadcasting duties, he will create exclusive content for the Venom's website and social media platforms, including interviews, insider blogs, and stories that will bring fans closer to the action.

"As a New York kid, it's been an incredible experience working for both the Rangers and Islanders," said Cerny. "But to be able now to help build something brand new and special with my hometown hockey team in the Hudson Valley is an incredible opportunity, one that's got me fired up for our inaugural season. Venom fans can count on me to not only paint a clear, professional picture of the game action, but bring everyone closer to the players and coaches through storytelling, interviews, and content creation on our broadcasts, website, and social media channels. I'm super excited to get going and thank the Manning's for welcoming me into the Venom family. Let's drop the puck!"

Cerny's career includes notable roles as the radio play-by-play voice for the New York Islanders and digital content producer/in-house beat reporter for the New York Rangers. He also contributed to Rangers broadcasts alongside sportscaster Kenny Albert, covered hockey for The New York Times and Sporting News, and was managing editor for NHL.com. Cerny co-hosted NHL Live on Sirius/XM with radio personality Don Lagreca. Currently, he serves as Executive Editor and lead content creator for Forever Blueshirts, a website covering the Rangers.

"We are building the Hudson Valley Venom into a championship team from the ground up, so it makes sense to bring aboard one of the best in the industry to be the Voice of the Venom," said Pat Manning, President. "Jim Cerny is the consummate professional, and we are proud to have him join the Venom family."

In addition to his hockey expertise, Cerny has earned five championship rings during his career - four from his time as a minor league baseball broadcaster and executive, and his most recent in 2022-23 with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL. A proud Hudson Valley native, Cerny resides in Westchester County with his wife, Lisa, and their son, Ryan.

With Cerny at the helm of their broadcasts, the Venom are excited to offer fans an unparalleled level of coverage, both on and off the ice, as the team embarks on its journey toward success.

For more information, please visit HudsonValleyVenom.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @HudsonValleyVenom. About the Venom The Hudson Valley Venom is a professional ice hockey team based in Hudson Valley, New York. As a new member of the Federal Prospect Hockey League, the Venom are dedicated to fostering a competitive spirit, promoting athletic excellence, and providing thrilling hockey experiences for fans and the community. The team is part of the broader Hudson Valley Vipers organization, known for its commitment to build champions on the ice and in their communities.

